Court of Appeal—switching from legal aid to CFA/ATE insurance (Surrey v Barnet and Chase NHS Trust)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has considered whether it is reasonable to switch to Conditional Fee Agreement/After the Event (ATE) Insurance funding when the claim had previously been funded by legal aid. In this case, it was held that it was not and the judgment was critical of the solicitors involved in the case.
