Court of Appeal rules that third-party loan servicing is liable to VAT (Target Group Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Target Group Ltd v HMRC, the Court of Appeal dismissed the taxpayer's appeal, finding that loan administration services were not within the VAT exemption for financial services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

