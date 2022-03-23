LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Court of Appeal rules pre-Brexit references to the Court of Justice remain binding on UK courts (HMRC v Perfect)

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal rules pre-Brexit references to the Court of Justice remain binding on UK courts (HMRC v Perfect)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Perfect, the Court of Appeal held that references from UK courts and tribunals to the Court of Justice made before the end of 2020 are binding on and in the UK even if handed down in 2021 or later. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

