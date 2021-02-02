Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / International / Cross-border VAT

Legal News

Court of Appeal rules on the liability of the provision of news in electronic form (HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland Ltd)

Court of Appeal rules on the liability of the provision of news in electronic form (HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland Ltd)
Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal rules on the liability of the provision of news in electronic form (HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland Ltd)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland Ltd the Court of Appeal allowed HMRC’s appeal. The court found in favour of HMRC that, prior to 1 May 2020 (when the law was changed to extend the zero rating to digital newspapers and other digital publications), zero-rating did not extend to digital newspapers because as a matter of proper construction, the zero-rating provision was at such time limited to physical newspapers and its scope could not be extended by the application of a principle of interpretation such as fiscal neutrality. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More