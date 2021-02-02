Court of Appeal rules on the liability of the provision of news in electronic form (HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland Ltd)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland Ltd the Court of Appeal allowed HMRC’s appeal. The court found in favour of HMRC that, prior to 1 May 2020 (when the law was changed to extend the zero rating to digital newspapers and other digital publications), zero-rating did not extend to digital newspapers because as a matter of proper construction, the zero-rating provision was at such time limited to physical newspapers and its scope could not be extended by the application of a principle of interpretation such as fiscal neutrality. or to read the full analysis.