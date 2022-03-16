Court of Appeal rules gas cavities were not plant for capital allowances purposes (Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd, the Court of Appeal upheld the Upper Tribunal’s (UT) decision that the costs of creating underground cavities for storing gas did not qualify for capital allowances because the cavities were not plant.
