Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Court of appeal reverses first instance decision regarding care workers making arrangements for patient to visit a sex worker (Secretary of State for Justice v A Local Authority and others (Institute of Registered Case Managers and another intervening))

Published on: 27 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In the Secretary of State for Justice v A Local Authority & others [2021] EWCA Civ 1527, the Court of Appeal has overturned the decision of Mr Justice Hayden that care workers would not commit a criminal offence under section 39 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (SOA 2003) were they to make the practical arrangements for a 27 year old man (C) to visit a sex worker in circumstances where he has capacity (within the meaning of MCA 2005) to consent to sexual relations and decide to have contact with a sex worker but not to make the arrangements himself. SOA 2003, s 39 provides (in essence) that it is a criminal offence for a care worker to cause or incite sexual activity by a person with a mental disorder. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

