Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)

Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal overturned a decision of the vice-president of the Court of Protection, Mr Justice Hayden, in which he discharged the mother of the person who was the subject of proceedings. This case establishes the steps and safeguards that should have been employed by the court before discharging the mother as a party. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister, at Outer Temple Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a
Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to
This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on
Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.