Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal overturned a decision of the vice-president of the Court of Protection, Mr Justice Hayden, in which he discharged the mother of the person who was the subject of proceedings. This case establishes the steps and safeguards that should have been employed by the court before discharging the mother as a party. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister, at Outer Temple Chambers. or to read the full analysis.