Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Legal News

Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)

Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal overturned a decision of the vice-president of the Court of Protection, Mr Justice Hayden, in which he discharged the mother of the person who was the subject of proceedings. This case establishes the steps and safeguards that should have been employed by the court before discharging the mother as a party. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister, at Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More