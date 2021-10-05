LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Court of Appeal—representative actions—same interest (Jalla v Shell International Trading)

Published on: 05 October 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Jalla and Mr Chujor commenced proceedings both in a representative capacity and for themselves against Shell in respect of the damage caused to their interests and those of about 28,000 other individuals and communities by an oil spill off the coast of Nigeria. In the court below Shell succeeded in an application to strike out the representative action on the basis that the case was not within the scope of CPR 19.6 (which permits representative actions). This was because the various individuals and communities did not have the same interest as Mr Jalla and Mr Chujor within the meaning of CPR 19.6(1). Mr Jalla and Mr Chujor appealed against that decision on the grounds that (i) the judge should have held that the proceedings were indistinguishable from the decision in Lloyd v Google, and (ii) the judge was wrong to find that the represented parties did not have the same interest. The court dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the judge below. Written by Charles Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

