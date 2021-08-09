Court of Appeal reopens a final appeal determination (Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In a case concerning the claims of 200,000 individuals and organisations affected by the 2015 Fundão dam disaster in Brazil, the Court of Appeal reopened and reversed a decision to refuse the claimants permission to appeal the strike out of their claims. The court held that the appellate judge had failed to grapple with the main points of the claimants’ grounds of appeal, a failure which critically undermined the integrity of the earlier proceedings. It also gave practical guidance on drafting grounds of appeal. Written by Rosy Gibson, associate at RPC. or to read the full analysis.