menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applications—specific / Summary judgment and strike out

Legal News

Court of Appeal reopens a final appeal determination (Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group)

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal reopens a final appeal determination (Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In a case concerning the claims of 200,000 individuals and organisations affected by the 2015 Fundão dam disaster in Brazil, the Court of Appeal reopened and reversed a decision to refuse the claimants permission to appeal the strike out of their claims. The court held that the appellate judge had failed to grapple with the main points of the claimants’ grounds of appeal, a failure which critically undermined the integrity of the earlier proceedings. It also gave practical guidance on drafting grounds of appeal. Written by Rosy Gibson, associate at RPC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More