Court of Appeal rejects ‘novel’ argument for reduction of damages in fraud claim (Tuke v Hood)

Published on: 26 January 2022
  • Court of Appeal rejects ‘novel’ argument for reduction of damages in fraud claim (Tuke v Hood)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: This appeal raised a ‘novel’ issue as to whether or not an innocent victim of fraud is required to give credit not only for any money received in a fraudulently induced transaction, but also the ‘time value’ putatively earned on that money. Written by Edward Jones, barrister at 4 Pump Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

