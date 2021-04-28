Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Formation and interpretation

Legal News

Court of Appeal reiterates high bar for implied contractual terms (Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd)

Court of Appeal reiterates high bar for implied contractual terms (Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd)
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal reiterates high bar for implied contractual terms (Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This decision is a reminder of the ‘strict constraints’ on the court’s power to imply a particular term or terms into a contract, and the court’s aversion to applying any element of hindsight in interpreting the parties’ original bargain. The court confirmed the trial judge’s finding that a contract ‘worked’ notwithstanding that one party did not receive a benefit that both parties anticipated that it would receive at the time of contracting. Written by Jonathan Kelly and Victoria Rowley, at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More