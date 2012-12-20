Court of Appeal refuses to extend limitation period where action was commenced four years after the period expired (Clifford Sayers v Lord Chelwood (deceased) and Lady Chelwood)

The Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of Hollis J in refusing to extend the limitation period under s 33 Limitation Act 1980. The court confirmed that, whilst the burden is on the claimant to establish that s 33 applies, Hollis J was wrong to find that this was a ‘particularly heavy’ burden; rather the claimant faces the ‘burden’ of persuading the court by evidence and argument that such a direction is appropriate. Here it was not as the claimant commenced his action four years after the expiry of the limitation period and it would be substantially more difficulty for the parties to adduce relevant evidence in relation to the issues in dispute.
