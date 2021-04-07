Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)

Article summary

The Court of Appeal has provided seminal judicial guidance on how to apply retained EU law after IP completion day (31 December 2020). Lord Justice Green's judgment sets out a succinct process to determine how to treat an EU regulation, and EU case law, post-Brexit. The distillation of these highly complex principles into a practitioner-friendly format makes this case a 'must-read'. The principles are then applied to the specific context of air passenger compensation. This is, in itself, a significant decision for the travel industry and travel lawyers. However, for the broader legal community, this provides a worked model of how to structure an analysis. As Green LJ has emphasised, old approaches no longer work. A new approach must be used, and practitioners will need to familiarise themselves with the methodology that now must be applied. Written by Angharad Parry, barrister, at Twenty Essex.