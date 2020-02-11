Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Civil recovery

Legal News

Court of Appeal provides guidance on unexplained wealth orders (National Crime Agency v Hajiyeva)

Published on: 11 February 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Mrs Hajiyeva’s case attracted a great deal of publicity when the unexplained wealth order (UWO) was imposed upon her in February 2018. Known for her lavish spending in Harrods, her case caught the interest of the press—not least as it was the first UWO to have been obtained. Her appeal focused on two primary arguments. Firstly that her husband was not a politically exposed person (PEP) for the purposes of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) and secondly that reliance upon her husband’s conviction in Azerbaijan to establish the source of her wealth was misplaced because her husband’s conviction was as a result of a grossly unfair trial. The Court of Appeal had little difficulty in dismissing the appeal. In doing so the court upheld the definition of a PEP as adopted by Mr Justice Supperstone in his original ruling, ensuring that a broad definition will continue to be applied in future cases. Written by Sarah Wood, barrister, at 5 St Andrews Hill, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

