Court of Appeal: property insurer fails to recover for damage to its premises where such damage was caused by a deliberate act of the motor insurer's driver (Bristol Alliance Limited Partnership v EUI Ltd)

Published on: 17 October 2012
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practical implications
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment

Article summary

The Court of Appeal was asked to consider the preliminary issue of whether a property insurer was entitled to recover from a motor insurer where the damage to its premises was a result of a deliberate act by a motor insurer's driver. The court held that the claimant was not entitled to recover from the motor insurers. Properly construed as a matter of domestic law, s 151 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 was not satisfied in the instant case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

