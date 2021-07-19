menu-search
Court of Appeal—principles for non-party costs orders against directors (Goknur v Aytacli)

Published on: 19 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal—principles for non-party costs orders against directors (Goknur v Aytacli)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was the litigation for Mr Aytacli’s own benefit?
  • Bad faith/impropriety
  • The interests of justice
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Where a company which is a party to litigation incurs a liability to pay another party’s costs, a non-party costs order should not be made against a director of that company if they did not seek to benefit personally from the litigation or were not guilty of impropriety or bad faith. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

