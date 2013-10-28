Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal preserves forum non-conveniens principle in divorce cases

Published on: 28 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What are the challenges when divorce proceedings are issued in two different jurisdictions?
  • How does this case further our understanding of forum non conveniens?
  • What does this judgment tell us about the court’s power to stay one parties’ petition?
  • What is the significance of the reference to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)?
  • What should lawyers do next?

Article summary

Family analysis: How will English courts approach the question of appropriate forum for divorce cases? Clare Renton, barrister at 29 Bedford Row, considers the decision in Mittal v Mittal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

