Court of Appeal orders suspended remedy concerning 'Immigration Exemption' in R (otao Open Rights Group and The 3Million) v SSHD and others

Article summary

Information Law analysis: In R (otao Open Rights Group and another) v Secretary of State for the Home Department and another (Liberty and another intervening), the Court of Appeal held that paragraph 4 of Schedule 2 to the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018), by which rights under the UK’s General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) are disapplied in relation to personal data processed for 'the maintenance of effective immigration control', is inconsistent with the UK GDPR and unlawful because it failed to provide safeguards which Article 23(2) of the UK GDPR required. The court has now by a further judgment resolved the question of remedy, holding that in relation to retained EU law (such as the UK GDPR) it has jurisdiction to suspend relief, examining the principles it considered applicable to this, and on the facts of the case suspending its declaration until 31 January 2022, to permit the DPA 2018 to be amended. Written by Eric Fripp, barrister at 36 Public and Human Rights, 36 Group, and general editor of The Law and Practice of Expulsion and Exclusion from the UK (Hart, Oxford, 2014). or to read the full analysis.