Court of Appeal orders publication of High Court judgments relating to an arbitration (Manchester City Football Club v The Football Association Premier League)

Published on: 03 августа 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal orders publication of High Court judgments relating to an arbitration (Manchester City Football Club v The Football Association Premier League)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Jurisdiction to hear the appeal
  • Merits of the appeal
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a recent judgment, the Court of Appeal considered an appeal against a decision of the Commercial Court concerning publication of a judgment that had rejected challenges to an arbitral award made under sections 67 and 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 ( AA 1996) following an arbitration between the parties. Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), with the support of the Premier League, appealed the Commercial Court’s decision. The appeal concerned the circumstances in which judgments of the courts on applications under AA 1996, ss 67–68 should be published or remain private. The Court of Appeal held that there was a legitimate public interest in publishing the judgment and, crucially, that this would not result in significant confidential information being disclosed. Written by Richard Bamforth, partner, Cathryn Hopkins, senior associate, and Harry Hall, associate, at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

