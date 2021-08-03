Court of Appeal orders publication of High Court judgments relating to an arbitration (Manchester City Football Club v The Football Association Premier League)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a recent judgment, the Court of Appeal considered an appeal against a decision of the Commercial Court concerning publication of a judgment that had rejected challenges to an arbitral award made under sections 67 and 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 ( AA 1996) following an arbitration between the parties. Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), with the support of the Premier League, appealed the Commercial Court’s decision. The appeal concerned the circumstances in which judgments of the courts on applications under AA 1996, ss 67–68 should be published or remain private. The Court of Appeal held that there was a legitimate public interest in publishing the judgment and, crucially, that this would not result in significant confidential information being disclosed. Written by Richard Bamforth, partner, Cathryn Hopkins, senior associate, and Harry Hall, associate, at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or to read the full analysis.