Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Allocating and transferring proceedings

Legal News

Court of Appeal—no conditional order possible for payment of respondent’s appeal costs in small claims cases (Smith v RBS plc)

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal set aside the costs condition imposed by the judge granting permission to appeal from the outcome of a small claims track case. The judge had granted permission to appeal on condition that the appellant pay the respondent’s costs of the appeal in any event. On application from the appellant to set the order aside, the Court of Appeal held that CPR 27.14 precluded the court from making an order for costs in small claims track cases. The court could not use its general power to make conditions to sidestep this rule. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

