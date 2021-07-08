Court of Appeal—no conditional order possible for payment of respondent’s appeal costs in small claims cases (Smith v RBS plc)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal set aside the costs condition imposed by the judge granting permission to appeal from the outcome of a small claims track case. The judge had granted permission to appeal on condition that the appellant pay the respondent’s costs of the appeal in any event. On application from the appellant to set the order aside, the Court of Appeal held that CPR 27.14 precluded the court from making an order for costs in small claims track cases. The court could not use its general power to make conditions to sidestep this rule. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or to read the full analysis.