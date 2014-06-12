Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Court and the legal profession

Legal News

Court of appeal—limits 'extraordinary circumstances' exception to compensation for delayed flights (Jet2.com v Huzar)

Court of appeal—limits 'extraordinary circumstances' exception to compensation for delayed flights (Jet2.com v Huzar)
Published on: 12 June 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of appeal—limits 'extraordinary circumstances' exception to compensation for delayed flights (Jet2.com v Huzar)
  • What is Regulation 261/2004?
  • The exception to the right to compensation
  • What is meant by 'extraordinary circumstances'?
  • How should 'extraordinary circumstances' be approached then?
  • And the repercussions of this decision?
  • Court details

Article summary

DR analysis: In what is being hailed as ‘an opening of the floodgates’ the Court of Appeal yesterday delivered judgment on the Jet2.com case, concluding that where Mr Huzar’s flight had been delayed due to discovery of a technical fault, this was not an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ which would allow Jet2.com to avoid paying Mr Huzar compensation under Regulation 261/2004. The result is seen as the court applying a common sense approach to the Regulation and subsequent CJEU caselaw on it. It could cost the airline industry considerably. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More