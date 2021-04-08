Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal—jurisdiction in patent license disputes (Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. & another v Access Advance LLC & another)

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
IP analysis: The Court of Appeal rejected an appeal against a High Court order setting aside service of a claim form outside of the jurisdiction and making a declaration that the court had no jurisdiction to hear the claim. In summary, the Court of Appeal found that the High Court had been correct to decide that neither Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) nor gateway 9 of the CPR PD 6B, para 3.1 applied on the facts of the case. The jurisdiction question is analysed in the context of a claim for declaratory relief brought in respect of a dispute as to whether the terms of a patent license offering were Fair Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND). Written by Christopher Snell, barrister, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

