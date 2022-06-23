LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Appeal issues guidance on I’m Your Man line of cases (Barton Park Estates v SHCLG)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Legal background
  • Factual background
  • What did the court find?
  • Did the inspector err in concluding that the proposed use fell outside the scope of the relevant planning permissions?
  • Would the proposed use would amount to a material change of use?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Barton Park Estates v SHCLG, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against an inspector's decision to refuse an application for a certificate of lawfulness for the stationing of up to 80 residential caravans on land in Dartmoor National Park. The claimant had unsuccessfully argued that in the absence of a condition restricting the number of caravans which could be in residential use on the site, the proposed development was permitted under an existing planning permission for caravan use of the site.

