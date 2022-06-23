Court of Appeal issues guidance on I’m Your Man line of cases (Barton Park Estates v SHCLG)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Barton Park Estates v SHCLG, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against an inspector’s decision to refuse an application for a certificate of lawfulness for the stationing of up to 80 residential caravans on land in Dartmoor National Park. The claimant had unsuccessfully argued that in the absence of a condition restricting the number of caravans which could be in residential use on the site, the proposed development was permitted under an existing planning permission for caravan use of the site. or to read the full analysis.