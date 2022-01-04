Court of Appeal imposes conditions on appeal (SpiceJet Ltd v De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This Court of Appeal judgment provides helpful guidance on when an appeal court might be willing to impose conditions on an appeal in circumstances where the party seeking conditions did not request them at the permissions hearing. The Court of Appeal held that under CPR 52.18(1)(a) it may impose conditions where there is a compelling reason for doing so, which will usually require a material change in circumstances since the hearing at which permission to appeal was granted. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate at Trowers & Hamlins, with assistance from Samer Almaz, trainee solicitor.
