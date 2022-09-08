Court of Appeal identifies circumstances in which an assumption of responsibility could exist so as to give rise to a duty of care by a local authority (HXA v Surrey County Council; YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This appeal concerned the application of the strike out provisions of CPR 3.4(2)(a) to claims brought against local authority social services departments for failure to remove them from their family homes. These claims known as ‘failure to remove’ claims were brought by claimants who alleged they suffered neglect and abuse including sexual abuse causing personal injury as a result of being left in families where the abuse occurred when social services ought to have protected them. Following the Supreme Court decision in N v Poole Borough Council (AIRE Centre and others intervening), the case of HXA was struck out by Deputy Master Bagot on 15 February 2021 and the case of YXA struck out by Master Dagnall on 26 May 2021. Both claimants filed notices of appeal and the appeals in both cases were heard together by Mrs Justice Stacey who dismissed both appeals on 8 November 2021. The appeal before the Court of Appeal was a second appeal heard with permission granted by Lord Justice Males. The appeals were heard on 10 May 2022 by Lord Justice Baker, Lord Justice Lewis and Lady Justice Elizabeth Laing and judgment handed down on 31 August 2022. The judgment was given by Baker LJ with whom the other two judges agreed. The appeals in both cases were allowed, this being deemed to be an evolving area of the law. Written by Lizanne Gumbel QC, barrister at 1 Crown Office Row. or to read the full analysis.