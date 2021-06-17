menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Disputes and litigation

Legal News

Court of Appeal holds pensions increase rule means what it says (Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd)

Court of Appeal holds pensions increase rule means what it says (Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd)
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal holds pensions increase rule means what it says (Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Court of Appeal has unanimously allowed the appeal of Britvic plc, the principal employer under the Britvic Pension Plan (the Plan), against the decision of His Honour Judge Hodge QC, finding that the words ‘or any other rate decided by the Principal Employer’ in the Plan’s relevant pension increase rule meant ‘any other rate, whether higher or lower’ and not (as the judge had held) ‘any higher rate’. The judgment provides an important example of the application in the pensions context of the Supreme Court’s recent guidance on construction, and serves as a reminder to practitioners that where a provision’s language contains no ambiguity or obvious error it should be given primacy over contextual considerations. Written by Henry Day, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More