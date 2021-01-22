Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Governance / Human rights and maladministration

Legal News

Court of Appeal and High Court consider property rights under the Human Rights Act

Court of Appeal and High Court consider property rights under the Human Rights Act
Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal and High Court consider property rights under the Human Rights Act
  • R (Aviva Insurance Ltd) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
  • Background
  • Judgment
  • Solaria Energy UK Ltd v Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Background
  • Judgment
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Two recent judgments have demonstrated the utility of the right to property under Article 1 of the First Protocol of the European Convention on Human Rights (A1P1) for companies and the scope for challenges where public decisions have interfered with private contracts. A1P1 is incorporated into English law by way of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) and provides for a right to peaceful enjoyment of possessions. In R (Aviva Insurance Ltd) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, the High Court found that the Secretary of State’s scheme for the recovery of state benefits from insurers in asbestos-related claims was incompatible with the insurers’ A1P1 rights. In Solaria Energy UK Ltd v Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Court of Appeal held that Solaria’s subcontract with another company was a possession for the purposes of A1P1, despite contractual limits on its assignability. Andrew Lidbetter, Nusrat Zar, Jasveer Randhawa, Shameem Ahmad and Benjamin Coney Critchley of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP set out the background, judgments and key points to take away from these cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More