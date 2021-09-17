- Court of Appeal guidance on jurisdiction in transitional cases (Re X (Children)(Article 61 BIIa))
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Family analysis: In Re X (Children)(Article 61 BIIa), the Court of Appeal was concerned with the father’s appeal against the decision of Mr Nicholas Cusworth QC, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, in which he had determined that the proceedings concerning the parties’ children were subject to the 1996 Hague Convention for the purposes of the lis pendens provisions in Article 13 of that Convention. Rosie Stewart, associate, and Alice Russell, trainee solicitor, of Stewarts Law consider the implications.
