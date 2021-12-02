Court of Appeal grants relief from sanction following late payment of trial fee (Boodia v Yatsyna)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Appellant (Boodia) had claims against the Respondent (Yatsyna). One of those claims had already been heard at trial with judgment given in favour of Boodia awarding damages. On appeal against that judgment, it was argued by Yatsyna that Boodia’s claims had been struck out for failure to pay the trial fee. Yatsyna successfully applied to have the second claim struck out. Boodia appealed against that decision. The Court of Appeal unanimously allowed the appeal. The Court of Appeal held that while Boodia’s claim was struck out by operation of the CPR it granted relief against sanctions. This was despite that no formal application for relief was before the Court of Appeal (although an application for relief had been filed in the County Court). The case is a salutary tale of the importance of ensuring hearing fees are paid on time. Written by Christopher Humby, of Counsel Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
