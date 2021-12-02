LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Compliance and relief from sanctions

Legal News

Court of Appeal grants relief from sanction following late payment of trial fee (Boodia v Yatsyna)

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal grants relief from sanction following late payment of trial fee (Boodia v Yatsyna)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Appellant (Boodia) had claims against the Respondent (Yatsyna). One of those claims had already been heard at trial with judgment given in favour of Boodia awarding damages. On appeal against that judgment, it was argued by Yatsyna that Boodia’s claims had been struck out for failure to pay the trial fee. Yatsyna successfully applied to have the second claim struck out. Boodia appealed against that decision. The Court of Appeal unanimously allowed the appeal. The Court of Appeal held that while Boodia’s claim was struck out by operation of the CPR it granted relief against sanctions. This was despite that no formal application for relief was before the Court of Appeal (although an application for relief had been filed in the County Court). The case is a salutary tale of the importance of ensuring hearing fees are paid on time. Written by Christopher Humby, of Counsel Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Practice notes
4 Q&As
View More