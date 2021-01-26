Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal finds that SoS was not required to carry out a quantitative assessment of need for Drax CCR generating station (ClientEarth v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Need
  • Greenhouse gas emissions
  • PA 2008, s 104(7)
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge brought by ClientEarth to the grant of the Drax Power (Generating Stations) Order 2019 (the Order) by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which granted development consent for two carbon capture ready (CCR) gas-fired generating units at the existing Drax power station in North Yorkshire (the Project). Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building.

