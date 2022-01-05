LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Appeal finds teacher failed to prove causation following assault by pupil (Cunningham v Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council)

Published on: 05 January 2022
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal held that despite an assault on a teacher by a pupil with emotional and behavioural difficulties being both reasonably foreseeable and occurring after the school had breached its duty of care, causation was not established. The claimant had failed to prove that the assault would not have happened but for the breaches of duty. Vaile v London Borough of Havering did not establish any new principle of causation in general or relating to attacks on teachers by pupils and was distinguished on its facts. This case is relevant to personal injury practitioners concerned with assaults in educational, medical or supervisory environments. Written by Matthew Snarr, barrister at 9 St John Street, Manchester. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

