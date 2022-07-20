Court of Appeal finds LPA lawfully performed duty to make appropriate assessment of development in SPA (Wyatt, BARAD v Fareham Borough Council)

Planning analysis: In Wyatt, Chairperson of Brook Avenue Residents Against Development (BARAD) v Fareham BC, the Court of Appeal upheld a grant of planning permission by Fareham Borough Council (the Council) for a housing development close to a Special Protection Area (SPA). The court rejected criticisms of Natural England’s nutrient neutrality guidance and found the Council had adequately applied it, as well as correctly employing the precautionary approach in carrying out an appropriate assessment under regulation 63 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 (the Habitats Regulations).
