Court of Appeal finds lawful London’s pandemic traffic policies promoting dedicated pedestrian and cyclist road space (Re UTAG v TfL)

Local Government analysis: In the early months of the pandemic the Mayor of London announced a Streetspace Plan (Plan) with the aim of promoting dedicated road space for pedestrians and cyclists to improve social distancing during the pandemic. Streetspace Guidance (Guidance) was then published indicating that this was to be achieved by a policy of restricting the road use by motorised vehicles. One of the schemes introduced following the Plan and Guidance was a temporary traffic management order restricting the use of the A10 at Bishopsgate to buses and cycles only (A10 Order). This was an important route for hackney carriage drivers, and therefore two trade bodies challenged the lawfulness of the Plan, Guidance and A10 Order. In the first instance the High Court found that the Plan, Guidance and A10 Order were unlawful on the grounds of irrationality, a failure to give due regard to public sector equality duty, and a breach of legitimate expectation. Giving important guidance on the proper approach to the review of emergency decisions the Court of Appeal overturned the earlier judgment on all grounds finding the decisions lawful. Written by Brendon Lee, associate at HCR Hewitsons LLP. or to read the full analysis.