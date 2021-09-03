LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Judicial review / Judicial review process

Legal News

Court of Appeal finds lawful London’s pandemic traffic policies promoting dedicated pedestrian and cyclist road space (Re UTAG v TfL)

Published on: 03 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal finds lawful London’s pandemic traffic policies promoting dedicated pedestrian and cyclist road space (Re UTAG v TfL)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In the early months of the pandemic the Mayor of London announced a Streetspace Plan (Plan) with the aim of promoting dedicated road space for pedestrians and cyclists to improve social distancing during the pandemic. Streetspace Guidance (Guidance) was then published indicating that this was to be achieved by a policy of restricting the road use by motorised vehicles. One of the schemes introduced following the Plan and Guidance was a temporary traffic management order restricting the use of the A10 at Bishopsgate to buses and cycles only (A10 Order). This was an important route for hackney carriage drivers, and therefore two trade bodies challenged the lawfulness of the Plan, Guidance and A10 Order. In the first instance the High Court found that the Plan, Guidance and A10 Order were unlawful on the grounds of irrationality, a failure to give due regard to public sector equality duty, and a breach of legitimate expectation. Giving important guidance on the proper approach to the review of emergency decisions the Court of Appeal overturned the earlier judgment on all grounds finding the decisions lawful. Written by Brendon Lee, associate at HCR Hewitsons LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
1 Precedents