Legal News

Court of Appeal—final injunctions against persons unknown (London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision of the Court of Appeal offers detailed guidance on the extent to which injunctions may be granted against persons unknown, particularly in the context of unauthorised encampments on local authority land by members of the travelling community. In particular, the Court of Appeal concluded by way of this judgment that Mr Justice Nicklin had been wrong to hold that the court cannot grant final injunctions that prevent persons, who are unknown and unidentified at the date of the order (ie newcomers), from occupying and trespassing on local authority land. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

