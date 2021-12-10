LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Contempt and committal

Legal News

Court of Appeal—determining the costs of a withdrawn contempt application (Loveridge v Loveridge)

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal—determining the costs of a withdrawn contempt application (Loveridge v Loveridge)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal was asked to consider the cost consequences of a withdrawn contempt application. The application had been made in respect of an alleged breach of an injunction granted to the applicant in the context of a partnership dispute between the parties regarding the running of a caravan park. The court held that contempt applications were not subject to any special rules, but were governed by the general costs rules that applied to civil claims. The application had been withdrawn and therefore the respondent to the contempt application (the appellant in the appellate proceedings (the ‘appellant’)) was the successful party. The starting point, pursuant to CPR 44.2, was that the appellant should be awarded her costs. In considering whether to depart from this starting point, the court was required to consider all of the circumstances of the claim, including that the allegations that formed the basis of the contempt application had not been proven, nor were they admitted. Accordingly, the appellant was the successful party and there was no reason to depart from the starting point that costs follow the event. The appellant was awarded her costs of the contempt application. Part of these were ordered to be paid on the indemnity basis. Written by John Meehan, barrister at Kenworthy’s Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As