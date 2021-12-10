Court of Appeal—determining the costs of a withdrawn contempt application (Loveridge v Loveridge)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal was asked to consider the cost consequences of a withdrawn contempt application. The application had been made in respect of an alleged breach of an injunction granted to the applicant in the context of a partnership dispute between the parties regarding the running of a caravan park. The court held that contempt applications were not subject to any special rules, but were governed by the general costs rules that applied to civil claims. The application had been withdrawn and therefore the respondent to the contempt application (the appellant in the appellate proceedings (the ‘appellant’)) was the successful party. The starting point, pursuant to CPR 44.2, was that the appellant should be awarded her costs. In considering whether to depart from this starting point, the court was required to consider all of the circumstances of the claim, including that the allegations that formed the basis of the contempt application had not been proven, nor were they admitted. Accordingly, the appellant was the successful party and there was no reason to depart from the starting point that costs follow the event. The appellant was awarded her costs of the contempt application. Part of these were ordered to be paid on the indemnity basis. Written by John Meehan, barrister at Kenworthy’s Chambers. or to read the full analysis.