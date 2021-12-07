LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Appeal decision on the effect of a foreign insolvency process on the registration of a judgment under Brussels I (Windhorst v Levy)

Published on: 07 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was an appeal from the judgment of Mrs Justice Eady in Windhorst v Levy concerning the registration of a German judgment in England. Eady J had held that a subsequent insolvency plan in Germany did not stand in the way of registration because it did not deprive the judgment of formal enforceability under German procedural law. She had also dismissed the judgment debtor’s application for a stay of execution under CPR 83.7. The appeal against that decision was dismissed so far as the registration of the judgment was concerned. However, it was allowed where the stay was concerned. A stay of execution was imposed, but was made conditional on the provision of security of US$3.44m, mirroring an order of the German courts. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings, who appeared for the Respondent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

