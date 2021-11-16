LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Personal insolvency / Bankruptcy

Legal News

Court of Appeal decision on offers under section 271(3) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howell v Hughes & Hughes)

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal decision on offers under section 271(3) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howell v Hughes & Hughes)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed a second appeal against a bankruptcy order, holding that where an uncertain amount of a debt was subject to a form of security, an offer to pay an unspecified amount towards the remainder of the debt was too uncertain to be required to be accepted by the petitioning creditors. Written by Robert Brown, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More