Court of Appeal decision on offers under section 271(3) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howell v Hughes & Hughes)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed a second appeal against a bankruptcy order, holding that where an uncertain amount of a debt was subject to a form of security, an offer to pay an unspecified amount towards the remainder of the debt was too uncertain to be required to be accepted by the petitioning creditors. Written by Robert Brown, barrister at Selborne Chambers.
