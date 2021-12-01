Court of Appeal decision on construction of service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses(Kensquare Ltd v Boakye)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: In this significant case the Court of Appeal held that: (1) strict compliance with time limits for service of interim service charge demands is required; (2) the landlord’s costs of the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) proceedings to obtain a determination of the amount of service charge payable by a tenant to enable service of a section 146 notice (section 146 of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925)), are contractually recoverable as costs incurred ‘for the purposes of or incidental to the preparation and service’ of a section 146 notice, notwithstanding at the time of the lease there was no statutory requirement for those proceedings; and (3) for the purposes of determining the tenant’s service charge, the landlord’s costs of those proceedings are not costs ‘of employing professional advisers and agents as shall be reasonably required in connection with the management of the Building’. The case provides important clarification for landlords and tenants on what must be done to recover a payment on-account of a service charge liability and the recoverability of legal costs as either an administration or a service charge. Written by James Fieldsend and Edward Blakeney, barristers at Tanfield Chambers who acted on behalf of the appellant. or to read the full analysis.