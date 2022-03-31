Court of Appeal decides the MIB must compensate a claimant in a road traffic claim (Colley v MIB)

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal held that the obligation of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (‘MIB’) under EU law to compensate victims of road traffic accidents covered vehicles that had been insured at the time of the accident but where the policy had subsequently been avoided ab initio. The obligation to compensate could only be excluded where the claimant knew that the vehicle (as opposed to the driver) was uninsured or where they knew that the vehicle was stolen. Where UK domestic law precluded a claim against the insurer of the vehicle, a direct claim against the MIB to make up the shortfall on the basis that it was in breach of EU law succeeded. Written by Jonathan Butters, barrister, Devereux Chambers.
