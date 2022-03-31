LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Motor vehicle and road traffic accident

Legal News

Court of Appeal decides the MIB must compensate a claimant in a road traffic claim (Colley v MIB)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal decides the MIB must compensate a claimant in a road traffic claim (Colley v MIB)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal held that the obligation of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (‘MIB’) under EU law to compensate victims of road traffic accidents covered vehicles that had been insured at the time of the accident but where the policy had subsequently been avoided ab initio. The obligation to compensate could only be excluded where the claimant knew that the vehicle (as opposed to the driver) was uninsured or where they knew that the vehicle was stolen. Where UK domestic law precluded a claim against the insurer of the vehicle, a direct claim against the MIB to make up the shortfall on the basis that it was in breach of EU law succeeded. Written by Jonathan Butters, barrister, Devereux Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

1 Q&As
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More