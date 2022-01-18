Court of Appeal decides HMRC has no power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of a remittance basis claim without specifying the increased tax due (Embiricos v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Embiricos v HMRC, the Court of Appeal upheld the Upper Tribunal’s decision that HMRC had no power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of the taxpayer’s domicile and remittance basis claim without specifying the increased tax due as a result.
