Court of Appeal decides costs deducted from settlement agreement payment were taxable as earnings (HMRC v Keith Murphy)

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Keith Murphy, the Court of Appeal found that an amount paid by an employer to settle an employment law claim was taxable. The fact that some of that money was used to pay the claimants’ legal costs, or that it was paid by the employer on the claimants’ behalf to a third party, did not change the character of the payment as earnings.
