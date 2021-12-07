Court of Appeal—costs and split trials involving without prejudice offers (McKeown v Langer)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Split trials continue to raise difficult costs issues. Where an offer has been made but not disclosed to the court, should the winning party obtain an interim costs order or does justice require all the costs to be determined at the end of all stages of the litigation? The Court of Appeal held that the discretion of a judge to make an order for costs is general. A judge is not bound to reserve costs at the end of the liability trial even though the losing party alleged that they had made a Without Prejudice Save as to Costs (WPSATC) offer (not by way of CPR Part 36) which they might beat at the conclusion of all stages of the litigation. Although it was the usual practice where a Part 36 offer was made to reserve costs in such circumstances, there was certainly no absolute rule. In the present case, although the existence of the offer was disclosed to the court, its terms were not, and the court was not bound to treat it as equivalent to an offer under Part 36. Written by Dan Stacey, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or to read the full analysis.