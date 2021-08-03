Court of Appeal considers whether third parties may take the benefit of arbitration awards (Vale v Steinmetz)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Court of Appeal has handed down judgment in an appeal in which a novel question of law (whether a third party to an arbitration could take the benefit of findings in the arbitration award) was at the centre of the dispute. The appellants applied for summary judgment with respect to part of the claimants’ claim on the basis that an arbitral tribunal had already determined that the claimants could not pursue the same claim against another company (which had been party to the arbitration, but was not party to the English proceedings). The Court of Appeal held that an arbitration award between A and B could not have binding effect on proceedings between A and C. In any case, there was no wider principle by which a third party to an arbitration could take the benefit of the tribunal’s award. The claimants’ claim was therefore permitted to proceed to trial. Written by Mark Wassouf, barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings. or to read the full analysis.