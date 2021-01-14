Court of Appeal considers whether experts owe fiduciary duties of loyalty (Secretariat Consulting v A Company)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In this case, the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling preventing an expert witness to a construction arbitration acting for a party where there was a conflict of interest. However, the court declined to decide a novel point as to whether the expert in question owed a fiduciary duty of loyalty to the respondent. No English case had addressed head-on a dispute in which there were two existing retainers (which the client wished to maintain) relating to two arbitrations and in which the same expert organisation would be supporting, advising, and giving evidence for and against the same client. The novel point was not decided in this instance as there was a contract in place with an express clause dealing with conflicts of interests. The finding of a fiduciary duty of loyalty would not have added to or enhanced the obligations arising from that clause in the circumstances. Written by Georgia Whiting, barrister at 4 King’s Bench Walk. or to read the full analysis.