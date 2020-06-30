- Court of Appeal considers the question of consent in the test for capacity to engage in sexual relations (Re JB (capacity: sexual relations))
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- What is the significance of this case?
- Case details
Article summary
Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal has given judgment in a case concerning capacity to engage to sexual relations. In Re JB the court was faced with the question of what information it is necessary for someone to be able to understand in order to be able to decide whether to have sexual relations with another person. It held that an understanding of the other party’s consent form part of the relevant information that a person must be able to understand, retain, use and weigh to come to a capacitous decision. Written by Rachel Sullivan, barrister, at 39 Essex Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.