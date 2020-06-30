Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Social care / Mental capacity

Legal News

Court of Appeal considers the question of consent in the test for capacity to engage in sexual relations (Re JB (capacity: sexual relations))

Court of Appeal considers the question of consent in the test for capacity to engage in sexual relations (Re JB (capacity: sexual relations))
Published on: 30 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal considers the question of consent in the test for capacity to engage in sexual relations (Re JB (capacity: sexual relations))
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What is the significance of this case?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal has given judgment in a case concerning capacity to engage to sexual relations. In Re JB the court was faced with the question of what information it is necessary for someone to be able to understand in order to be able to decide whether to have sexual relations with another person. It held that an understanding of the other party’s consent form part of the relevant information that a person must be able to understand, retain, use and weigh to come to a capacitous decision. Written by Rachel Sullivan, barrister, at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More