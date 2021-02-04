Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal considers scope for arguing procedural unfairness in Points-Based System applications (R Taj v SSHD)

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Immigration analysis: This case involved a Tier 1 (entrepreneur) applicant who argued that he had a right based on procedural unfairness to be offered a chance to cure deficiencies in his Points-Based System (PBS) application before it was refused. The Court of Appeal dismissed the application and ruled that the PBS is procedurally fair. Written by Pip Hague, associate at Fieldfisher LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

