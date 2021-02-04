Court of Appeal considers scope for arguing procedural unfairness in Points-Based System applications (R Taj v SSHD)

Immigration analysis: This case involved a Tier 1 (entrepreneur) applicant who argued that he had a right based on procedural unfairness to be offered a chance to cure deficiencies in his Points-Based System (PBS) application before it was refused. The Court of Appeal dismissed the application and ruled that the PBS is procedurally fair. Written by Pip Hague, associate at Fieldfisher LLP.
