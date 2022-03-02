Court of Appeal considers limitation period for mistakes of law (Jazztel plc v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Jazztel plc v HMRC, the Court of Appeal ruled that the taxpayer was not entitled to repayments of stamp duty reserve tax (SDRT) that had been levied contrary to EU law, because it had discovered its mistake for the purposes of the Limitation Act 1980 more than six years before making its claim.
