Court of Appeal considers limitation period for mistakes of law (Jazztel plc v HMRC)

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Jazztel plc v HMRC, the Court of Appeal ruled that the taxpayer was not entitled to repayments of stamp duty reserve tax (SDRT) that had been levied contrary to EU law, because it had discovered its mistake for the purposes of the Limitation Act 1980 more than six years before making its claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

