Court of Appeal considers concessionary VAT treatment for employment bureaux (First Alternative Medical Staffing v HMRC)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Court of Appeal considers concessionary VAT treatment for employment bureaux (First Alternative Medical Staffing v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In First Alternative Medical Staffing Ltd, the Court of Appeal held that a taxpayer could not retrospectively rely on a VAT concession allowing employment agencies to exempt supplies of medical staff.

