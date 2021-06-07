menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

Court of Appeal confirms the boundaries of protection for employment under the Lugano Convention (Alta Trading UK v Bosworth)

Court of Appeal confirms the boundaries of protection for employment under the Lugano Convention (Alta Trading UK v Bosworth)
Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal confirms the boundaries of protection for employment under the Lugano Convention (Alta Trading UK v Bosworth)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This is the latest chapter in a jurisdiction blockbuster that has taken the parties to the Supreme Court and the Court of Justice. The issue was whether two former directors were in a relationship of subordination such that the employee protection provisions in Articles 18–20 of the Lugano Convention applied and the claims against them should have been brought in Switzerland, where the directors were domiciled. The Court of Appeal confirms that the test to be applied was whether the directors had a non-negligible ability to influence the putative employer’s business and the performance of their own duties. There was a good arguable case that the directors had an unusually free hand in running the group companies to the extent of writing their own contracts of employment. The reasoning is likely to impact on the post-Brexit employment protection provisions and the decision may contribute to the debate on where the boundaries of protection lie in domestic employment status cases. Written by Edward Kemp, barrister at Littleton Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More