Court of Appeal confirms the boundaries of protection for employment under the Lugano Convention (Alta Trading UK v Bosworth)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This is the latest chapter in a jurisdiction blockbuster that has taken the parties to the Supreme Court and the Court of Justice. The issue was whether two former directors were in a relationship of subordination such that the employee protection provisions in Articles 18–20 of the Lugano Convention applied and the claims against them should have been brought in Switzerland, where the directors were domiciled. The Court of Appeal confirms that the test to be applied was whether the directors had a non-negligible ability to influence the putative employer’s business and the performance of their own duties. There was a good arguable case that the directors had an unusually free hand in running the group companies to the extent of writing their own contracts of employment. The reasoning is likely to impact on the post-Brexit employment protection provisions and the decision may contribute to the debate on where the boundaries of protection lie in domestic employment status cases. Written by Edward Kemp, barrister at Littleton Chambers.
