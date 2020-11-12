Sign-in Help
Individual insolvency processes for dispute resolution practitioners

Court of Appeal confirms that the expiry of limitation is relevant to extensions of time for service of insolvency applications (Re Ide)

Published on: 12 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In this judgment, the Court of Appeal has given guidance on three procedural matters in insolvency proceedings: 1) The general power to transfer ‘insolvency proceedings’ in rule 12.30 of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016) is to be construed as permitting the transfer of a single application within insolvency proceedings, eg an application to recover a preference made in the course of bankruptcy proceedings, between the county court and the High Court, or county court hearing centres; 2) Insolvency applications must be served at least 14 days before the hearing date endorsed upon an application notice upon issue; 3) The principles applicable to extensions of time for service of CPR 7 claim forms apply to extensions of time for service of insolvency applications. Thus, if the relevant limitation period might have expired after issue of the application, limitation is a material consideration on an extension of time for service. Written by Jessica Powers, barrister at New Square Chambers and counsel for the appellants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

