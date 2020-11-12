Court of Appeal confirms that the expiry of limitation is relevant to extensions of time for service of insolvency applications (Re Ide)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In this judgment, the Court of Appeal has given guidance on three procedural matters in insolvency proceedings: 1) The general power to transfer ‘insolvency proceedings’ in rule 12.30 of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016) is to be construed as permitting the transfer of a single application within insolvency proceedings, eg an application to recover a preference made in the course of bankruptcy proceedings, between the county court and the High Court, or county court hearing centres; 2) Insolvency applications must be served at least 14 days before the hearing date endorsed upon an application notice upon issue; 3) The principles applicable to extensions of time for service of CPR 7 claim forms apply to extensions of time for service of insolvency applications. Thus, if the relevant limitation period might have expired after issue of the application, limitation is a material consideration on an extension of time for service. Written by Jessica Powers, barrister at New Square Chambers and counsel for the appellants. or to read the full analysis.